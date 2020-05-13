NYC nurse says patients are dying to mismanagement and negligence

Nicole Sirotek, a nurse from Elko, Nevada currently working in New York-area hospitals said in a video that black and Hispani COVID-19 patients in New York are being "murdered" by "gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement."

In a 23-minute video, Sirotek said: "We're not treating the COVID." She said she has been trying to alert "hospital higher-ups," but said they haven't listened to her. "I don't know what to do anymore," she added. "They're not dying of COVID," Sirotek said of the patients. "I'm telling you they are murdering these people and nobody will listen to me," she said.

According to a friend of Sirotek's who spoke to the New York Post, she was working at one New York hospital before being transferred to another. When her video surfaced online she was then "shipped out of the second one," according to the friend.

Story with information from Storyful.

